26 October 2019

06 August 2019

07/05/2020 - 12:27 BST

Jurgen Klopp’s Contact With Player’s Father And Entourage Set To Be In Vain, Other Option Preferred

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains a firm fan of Kylian Mbappe, but the attacker's priority is to join Real Madrid when he departs Paris Saint-Germain, it has been claimed in France.

Klopp is a big admirer of Mbappe and Liverpool have been linked with an ambitious move to take the France international to Anfield.  


 



The Liverpool boss has been in touch with Mbappe's entourage and father, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, but the possibility of the player moving to Merseyside is rated as very low.

It is claimed that if Mbappe leaves PSG then he has his eyes firmly set on Real Madrid.
 


Mbappe's contract at PSG runs out in 2022 and it is claimed Real Madrid are behind the scenes urging him not to sign a fresh deal.



If Mbappe does not pen a new contract with PSG then Real Madrid would be in a stronger position to sign him next summer.

Klopp has communicated a clear message to Mbappe's father, telling him that he wants to see his son play for Liverpool at Anfield.
 


However, unless there is a change in Mbappe's view of a move to Real Madrid or in Real Madrid's interest in him, the Frenchman looks unlikely to be moving to Liverpool when he does exit the Parc des Princes.
 