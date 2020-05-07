XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/05/2020 - 11:16 BST

Man City Clear On Price Bayern Munich Must Pay For Leroy Sane But Winger Won’t Sign New Deal

 




Manchester City have let Bayern Munich know that they will have to pay €80m if they want to sign Leroy Sane this summer, but the winger has no intention of penning a new contract at the Etihad.

Bayern Munich were keen on landing Sane last summer, but a cruciate ligament injury put paid to those thoughts; they are now rekindling their interest in the Germany star.  


 



The suspension of football and its financial effects have seen Bayern Munich look to knock the price for Sane down, with the Bavarians having suggested €40m.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Manchester City have informed Bayern Munich that they want €80m for Sane.
 


The winger though is set on joining Bayern Munich and it is claimed he remains in regular contact with Bayern Munich stars that are his Germany team-mates.



Sane has no intention of signing a new contract at Manchester City, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

If Manchester City want to keep hold of the winger then Bayern Munich would move to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.
 


Talks are expected to continue between the two clubs though as Bayern Munich seek to find an agreement and take Sane to the Allianz Arena this summer.
 