Man City Clear On Price Bayern Munich Must Pay For Leroy Sane But Winger Won’t Sign New Deal

Manchester City have let Bayern Munich know that they will have to pay €80m if they want to sign Leroy Sane this summer, but the winger has no intention of penning a new contract at the Etihad.



Bayern Munich were keen on landing Sane last summer, but a cruciate ligament injury put paid to those thoughts; they are now rekindling their interest in the Germany star.













The suspension of football and its financial effects have seen Bayern Munich look to knock the price for Sane down, with the Bavarians having suggested €40m.



However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Manchester City have informed Bayern Munich that they want €80m for Sane.





The winger though is set on joining Bayern Munich and it is claimed he remains in regular contact with Bayern Munich stars that are his Germany team-mates.







Sane has no intention of signing a new contract at Manchester City, with his current deal due to expire next summer.



If Manchester City want to keep hold of the winger then Bayern Munich would move to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.





Talks are expected to continue between the two clubs though as Bayern Munich seek to find an agreement and take Sane to the Allianz Arena this summer.

