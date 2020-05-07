They Are Big Club – Brighton Star Admits Fun Being Linked With Move Despite No Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Viktor Gyokeres has commented on being linked with Swedish side giants Malmo, something he was not unhappy about.



In November, Malmo were linked with wanting to snap up the 21-year-old forward, who is currently on loan in Germany at 2.Bundesliga side St Pauli from Brighton.













However, the Swede stayed put at St Pauli to complete his season-long loan, with no switch to Malmo materialising.



Gyokeres admits that he was aware of the speculation that Malmo wanted to take him back to Sweden, but had no contact with the Allsvenskan club.





However, Gyokeres is pleased that Malmo appeared to be interested in signing him.







"There was nothing that I thought about it and nothing that reached me personally. It was mostly the newspapers, so I read it too", the Brighton talent told Swedish outlet Fotboll Transfers.



"I had no contact with them, but it was fun that they seemed interested according to the information.





"They are a big club in Sweden", the forward added.



Gyokeres has clocked up regular game time in Germany at St Pauli, managing 17 appearances in the 2.Bundesliga and scoring six goals in the process.



His deal at Brighton is due to run until the summer of 2022.

