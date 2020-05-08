Doesn’t Just Happen At Every Club – Newcastle United Star Hails Supporters

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has insisted not every club are fortunate enough to witness the kind of support the Magpies do, with the Englishman admitting that he is enjoying the current season.



Shelvey joined Newcastle in January 2016 from Swansea City, the season the Magpies were relegated from the Premier League.













The England international has followed the club on their journey back to the top flight, with the Tyneside club winning the Championship and climbing back to the Premier League in their first full season under Rafael Benitez in the 2016/17 campaign.



Shelvey is of the view the Magpies are now back to where they should be, with the former Liverpool man adding the team which made it back to the top flight had a good fighting spirit within them.





The 28-year old stressed the club needed stability and progress to survive in the Premier League and he feels his side has now got to look forward for more success in the future.







“Obviously, we won the Championship and got ourselves back to the Premier League, where the club should be”, Shelvey told the club’s official site.



“It was just a great season personally and we had a great spine in the team – a group of top lads.





“We’ve come up and we’ve made ourselves stable. I think you need to do that to progress.



"Once you’ve got that stability, you can kick on and try to achieve more.”



Shelvey expressed his delight at getting the opportunity to play at St. James’ Park every week in front of the home fans, admitting even at away games the supporters are there in full voice.



The Englishman admitted not every club are lucky enough to have the kind of support Newcastle do, adding it shows the stature of the club and their supporters' commitment towards the club they adore.



"I’ve enjoyed this season as well. It’s just nice every other Saturday to play at St. James’ Park, having those fans screaming for you.



"Even the away games. You don’t realise how good it is when thousands are travelling all the way down the country.



"It just doesn’t happen at every club. It shows how good our club is and how good our supporters are."

It remains to be seen if Newcastle's fans will have the opportunity to see their side in action again this season, with the Premier League trying to restart the campaign.

