Former Championship Star Compares Leeds United Man To John Stones

Former Championship midfielder Keith Andrews has drawn comparisons between Leeds United loan star Ben White and Manchester City defender John Stones.



White has emerged as a vital player for Leeds this season, with Marcelo Bielsa handing him regular game time in the Championship after his season-long loan move from Premier League side Brighton.













The Englishman has progressed rapidly under Bielsa, who has not been afraid to push White from central defence into midfield when Kalvin Phillips has been missing.



Former Championship star Andrews has been watching White in action and believes he is similar to Manchester City defender Stones.





The ex-Wolves man is of the view that White has an elegance that Stones also possesses and one which was shown by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in his early days.







“I think when you look at the profile of him as a centre-half, the thing that sticks out is what he does on the ball and the comparisons maybe in recent seasons are John Stones, Rio Ferdinand when he was a young player”, Andrews told Sky Sports.



“That elegant way they have of stepping out from the back and picking the right passes more often than not.”





White's performances at Leeds this season have seen him repeatedly scouted by a number of Premier League teams, with Liverpool showing interest in his development.

