Graham Potter Will Think This Is Brilliant – Former England Star On Ben White

Former England international Andy Hinchcliffe believes Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter will be delighted that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is developing Ben White.



White signed for Leeds in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan deal from Brighton and the defender has proven to be a crucial member for Bielsa’s side, starting every league game for the Peacocks this season, clocking the full 90 minutes in each one.













The 22-year old has also ventured in to midfield for Leeds, playing as a defensive midfielder when Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable.



Hinchcliffe has admitted White’s performance as a midfielder had him thinking the Englishman’s primary playing position was in the centre of the park.





The former England defender is of the view that Brighton manager Potter will be delighted with White’s development under Bielsa and will be getting an improved player back on the south coast.







“White stepping into midfield looked like a midfield player”, Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports.



“So again, coming into the stage of development he's in, the timing of working with someone so intense, so experienced, he'll learn so much.





“Graham Potter must be thinking this is brilliant.



“He's out playing successful football with Leeds, he might well get them promoted, he comes back to me a better player because he's been working under Bielsa.”



White has made 40 appearances for the Peacocks this season, starting all 37 league games for the club and helping them reach the top of the Championship table.

