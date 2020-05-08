Hard As They Are, I’m Missing It – Leeds United Star On Thorp Arch Sessions

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has admitted he is missing Marcelo Bielsa's training sessions at Thorp Arch, despite them being notoriously difficult for players to handle.



The veteran Argentine coach has a reputation for being tough on his players on the training pitch, with the players coming up with the term "murderball" to describe a technique on the pitch wherein eleven players are pitted against another eleven with non stop action.













Bielsa works his players with high intense training as he prepares them to be able to carry out his pressing style on the pitch.



Roberts, who has been forced to train on an individual basis due to the suspension of football, has admitted he is missing training at Leeds despite its difficulty.





"As hard as they are, of course I'm missing it", Roberts told Leeds' official site.







"I'm missing mentally making myself do that extra run to get into the space, being tired and being exhausted.



"As much as you don't like it when you're in it, you really miss it when you're away."





The 21-year-old also took time to give an insight into the training sessions he and his team-mates have been having at home and thanked the coaching staff for being so caring towards the players.



"We've not really stopped, we've had sessions near enough every day, maybe one day off a week, two if we're lucky.



"We still have to weigh ourselves in the morning, so everyone has a scale and has to send in pictures to, showing that we're keeping good shape.



"I guess that may be a lot more than other clubs, but I'm grateful we have someone who cares that much and is looking after us."



Roberts has missed a significant part of the season with injury, with his appearances being limited to just 14 in the Championship, scoring three goals.

