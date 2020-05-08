He Did A Talk – West Ham U23 Assistant Feels Hammers Star Can Inspire Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham Under-23 assistant manager Steve Potts believes that the experience of players such as Josh Cullen can stand as a good example for youngsters looking to come through.



The 24-year-old midfielder came through the West Ham youth set-up and though he is yet to make a telling impact at first-team level, he has had loan spells at Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.













And Cullen was asked by the club's academy to host a video call in order to share with the youngsters his experience of progressing through the ranks to make it to go on and play senior level football.



Potts described the experience thus earned by the youngsters through Cullen as an important one and one that will be beneficial in the future.





“We had Josh Cullen do a talk with the U23s”, Potts told his club's official site.







“That’s really important when you look at a path to the first team.



“He’s played a few games for the first team and then gone out on loan to League One and the Championship, and is still very much hoping to be part of the West Ham first team going forward.”





Cullen is in the middle of his second consecutive loan spell at Championship club Charlton, having managed a total of 57 appearances for the Addicks over the course of his stay.

