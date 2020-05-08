I’d Be Amazed If He Stays At Leeds – Former England Star On Whites Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England defender Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted he would be left in a state of shock if Leeds United secured the services of Ben White on a permanent basis.



White moved to Leeds in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion and was handed the daunting task of filling Pontus Jansson's boots.













The youngster has made an impact at the club, helping his side to sit at the top of the Championship table, with Leeds looking to climb up to the Premier League.



Scouts from the Premier League have regularly watched White and former England defender Hinchcliffe has conceded he would be amazed if Leeds managed to keep hold of him.





The former Manchester City defender thinks his former side might be looking at White as a potential target, with Hinchcliffe adding unless a colossal fee is offered to Brighton for his services, the 22-year old should be kept hold of by the club.







“I see him as that kind of Lewis Dunk centre-half who fits in at Brighton”, Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports.



“He needs Premier League experience now. I would be amazed if he stays at Leeds.





“This type of talent is very, very rare; he ticks all the boxes so why would you let him go anywhere else, even for a really silly £40-50 million?



“Man City are probably looking at him as well. Unless the money is astronomical, I feel he has to go into Brighton's first team and play in the Premier League now.



“That's the next step he needs to make. And If Ben White isn't in an England squad in the next three years, I'd be incredibly surprised.”



Leeds fans have been hoping that if the club win promotion then White can be kept at Elland Road.

