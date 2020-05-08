XRegister
Inside Futbol

08/05/2020 - 15:45 BST

I’m A Liverpool Fan, Blackburn Rovers Starlet Admits

 




Blackburn Rovers starlet Jared Harlock has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan, with Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres having been his idols growing up.

The 18-year-old was initially at Blackburn as a six-year-old before he switched to current European and world champions Liverpool.  


 



He then returned to Blackburn to continue his development, was promoted to the Under-18s in July last year and is a regular member of the squad, having even gone on to make his debut for the Under-23s.

The youngster insists that Liverpool remains the club he supports, though Blackburn are also important given his initial association with the club.
 


"I’m a Liverpool supporter, but Rovers is my second team, as I was initially here as a six-year-old", Harlock told Blackburn's official site.



As a Liverpool fan growing up, Harlock watched the Reds teams of the era and admits he had two stars constantly in his sights.

"Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres [were my idols growing up]", the midfielder revealed.
 


Describing himself as a player, the Blackburn talent insisted that he is creative and able to find his team-mates with a good pass.

"I think I’m quite creative and have an eye for a pass."

Harlock has so far managed 15 appearances for Blackburn's Under-18 side, scoring three goals and setting up one more for his team-mates.
 