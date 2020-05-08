I’m Even Fitter Than I Was – Newcastle United Star On Keeping Sharp At Home

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey believes that he is now even fitter than he was when he was training with the Magpies squad, with the star working hard on an individual basis to be ready for the return of the Premier League.



Action remains suspended across England with no certain date yet set for a return. The Premier League is aiming to resume in June, but League One and League Two are expected to be ended next week.













Shelvey, along with his team-mates, has been having to train individually as he seeks to keep fit and believes the result is that he is fitter than ever.



The 28-year-old feels that as a footballer there is no getting away from putting in hard work because there is a fine waiting at the end of it if a player puts on weight.





Shelvey admits he has seen several team-mates out running, but knows he has to keep his distance.







"I’m probably even fitter now than when lockdown started”, Shelvey told his club's official site.



"I’ve been training three times a day.





"We all get watches and it downloads automatically onto the club’s system and shows what you’ve been doing.



"As a footballer, you can’t get away with not putting the work in. If you’re overweight, you get fined.



"You also don’t want to be the one who falls behind in the running. It’s important you stay on top of that.



"I’ve seen a few of the lads out running but you have to keep a social distance so we just nod and wave at each other.



"Everyone’s doing ok but we’re looking forward to seeing everyone once it’s safe to do so."



The England international could find out soon if the Premier League will resume this season, or instead if the campaign is ended for good.



