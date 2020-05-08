Leeds United Linked Attacker Stresses Desire To Stay At Besiktas

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Cyle Larin has revealed his intention to continue at Turkish giants Besiktas amidst interest from several clubs.



Larin was signed by Besiktas in January 2018 from MLS side Orlando City following three seasons in the United States' top flight.













The Canada international is currently out on loan at Belgian side Zulte Waregem, where he made 29 Jupilier Pro League appearances, scoring seven times and providing ten assists, before the league was brought to a halt.



Larin has been linked with Championship outfit Leeds, alongside Greek club PAOK, who have been eyeing adding the forward to their ranks, but in a blow to his suitors, the 25-year-old has been clear over what he would like to happen this summer.





“I know there are offers for me. But my priority is to stay at Besiktas”, Larin was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Takvim.







Larin’s move to Besiktas came after his impressive performances for Orlando City caught the Istanbul-based club’s eye; he scored 44 goals in 89 appearances for the MLS club.



Zulte Waregem have an option to sign Larin on a permanent basis this summer.





If they do not trigger the option then the attacker will be free to head back to Besiktas, putting the Turkish side in pole position to dictate his future.



The 25-year-old still has a further two years left to run on his contract in Turkey with the Black Eagles.

