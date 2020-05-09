XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

09/05/2020 - 12:44 BST

Dortmund See Off Chelsea And Man City Interest To Lock Teen Talent Down On Contract

 




Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have seen off competition from Chelsea and Manchester City to tie down teenager Nnamdi Collins to a new long-term contract.

The German side are renowned for their youth set-up and young defender Collins has been catching the eye of a number of Europe's biggest clubs in recent months.  


 



Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been keen to tempt the 16-year-old to continue his development in England.

However, Dortmund have seen off the duo to tie down the defensive prodigy to a contract, convincing the 16-year-old to pen a contract running until 2023.
 


Giving his response post signing the deal, Collins said that his aim now will be to go on and become a professional with the club's senior side.



"I have been playing for BVB since I was 12 and I owe a lot to the club", Collins told Dortmund's official site. 

"My goal is to become a professional at BVB and to be able to play in front of the Sudtribune at some point.
 


"I am really grateful to my previous coaches, my family and my advisors that have supported me on this path and I am really looking forward to the coming years at BVB."

The young defender has been with the club since 2016 and has made his presence felt for the club's Under-17 side, managing 21 appearances and scoring four goals.

He has represented Germany Under-16s at international level.
 