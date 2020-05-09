Dortmund See Off Chelsea And Man City Interest To Lock Teen Talent Down On Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have seen off competition from Chelsea and Manchester City to tie down teenager Nnamdi Collins to a new long-term contract.



The German side are renowned for their youth set-up and young defender Collins has been catching the eye of a number of Europe's biggest clubs in recent months.













Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been keen to tempt the 16-year-old to continue his development in England.



However, Dortmund have seen off the duo to tie down the defensive prodigy to a contract, convincing the 16-year-old to pen a contract running until 2023.





Giving his response post signing the deal, Collins said that his aim now will be to go on and become a professional with the club's senior side.







"I have been playing for BVB since I was 12 and I owe a lot to the club", Collins told Dortmund's official site.



"My goal is to become a professional at BVB and to be able to play in front of the Sudtribune at some point.





"I am really grateful to my previous coaches, my family and my advisors that have supported me on this path and I am really looking forward to the coming years at BVB."



The young defender has been with the club since 2016 and has made his presence felt for the club's Under-17 side, managing 21 appearances and scoring four goals.



He has represented Germany Under-16s at international level.

