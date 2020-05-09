Everton And Tottenham Hotspur Mulling Swoops For Premier League Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up swoops for Southampton star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg when the transfer window swings back open for business, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Hojbjerg's performances for Southampton have seen rival Premier League clubs cast envious looks in his direction and Saints could be tested with offers in the summer.













Tottenham have been linked with Hojbjerg and they have maintained their interest despite the uncertainty created by the suspension of football.



Spurs are weighing up a swoop for the Danish international and are tipped to decide when the current situation is over what to do, while Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are also considering going in to secure his services.





The midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract at Southampton and is a key man for Ralph Hasenhuttl, having started in 27 Premier League games for the Saints this season, with one substitute appearance coming in the first game of the season against Burnley.







With a year left on the Dane’s contract, the Saints could opt to cash in on him this summer.



Hojbjerg joined Southampton in the summer of 2016 from German giants Bayern Munich for a fee of £12.8m.





Southampton have acquired 34 points from 29 games so far this season, with the Premier League aiming to restart in June.

