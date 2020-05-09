Fernandinho Has Helped Me – Manchester City Star Rodri

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City midfielder Rodri has hailed team-mate Fernandinho for helping him to adapt to the Premier League and feels the Brazilian dropping back into central defence has also benefited him.



Rodri signed for Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window in 2019 for a club record fee, with the Citizens triggering his €70m release clause.













The Spanish international made his debut for Manchester City in the Community Shield as the Citizens beat Liverpool on penalties.



Players from abroad can take time to adapt to the demands of English football and Rodri believes that Fernandinho has been key in helping him to get to grips with a new country.





Fernandinho has been slotted in at centre-back multiple times this season by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and according to Rodri, the make-shift centre-back has been helpful to his cause by playing further back.







“When I got the pace of the Premier League, I also started adapting my game and my skills to the team”, Rodri told Manchester City’s official site.



“It wasn't easy because we have lots of attacking players but we need to defend as well. One of my biggest responsibilities in the team is specifically that part.





“Fernandinho has helped me a lot. He is now playing more often as a centre-back so that he can have a bigger picture of the game.



"He has helped me a lot from the back – where to find the spaces, etc.



“What I learnt the most from him is the experience he has.



"He's 35-years-old; he has been at the club for seven seasons now so I listen to him a lot and try to learn a lot from him.”



Rodri has made 26 league appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist in the process.

