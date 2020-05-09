He’s Well Placed To Secure Permanent Brighton Exit – Former South Africa Star On Seagull

Follow @insidefutbol





Former South Africa international Anele Ngcongca thinks Brighton & Hove Albion star Percy Tau is in the shop window due to his loan move to Club Brugge and should use the opportunity to leave the Seagulls.



Tau is now on his second loan spell in Belgium, playing for Club Brugge on loan from Brighton, with his first loan spell in the country coming in the 2018/19 season when he joined Belgian second divison side Union SG.













The South Africa international has not made a single appearance for parent club Brighton as he failed to acquire a work permit to play for the Seagulls.



Ngcongca, a former South Africa international, has urged the forward to seek a permanent move away from Brighton, preferably to France, as he feels loans are not helping Tau.





The 32-year old is of the view that moving to Belgium has put Tau in a prime spot to attract the attention of scouts and earn a transfer this summer.







“It’s time for Percy to go and challenge himself in France. The repeated loan spells aren’t good for him at all”, Ngoncgca told South African outlet FARPost.



“He’s got to play for top teams like Marseille and Lyon consistently and play in the Champions League.





“Belgium is strategically located, an average of three hours away from Germany, France, the Netherlands and England.



“So it’s easy for scouts to spot players and I’d think this is the right time for Percy to move.”



Tau turned out for Club Brugge in the Champions League group stage this season and featured twice against Real Madrid and once against Paris Saint-Germain.

