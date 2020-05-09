Joe Gomez Not Far Off Kalidou Koulibaly – Liverpool Legend On Reds’ Signing Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol feels the Reds should sign Timo Werner over Kalidou Koulibaly if they cannot capture both as his view is that Joe Gomez is not far off the Senegalese' level.



Napoli’s Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s Werner have been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, as the European and world champions look to strengthen for next season.













Koulibaly is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in world football by many, while Germany international Werner is claimed to be keen to head to Anfield.



Reds legend Nicol admits even though he would love to have Koulibaly play alongside Virgil van Dijk, given the choice of Werner or Koulibaly, he would go for the German as he feels his former side’s front three need more rotation than the defence.





Nicol stressed the Reds’ style of play and the front three’s intense pressing routine will catch up with them one day, with the side requiring rotation; he also feels that Gomez is not far off being at Kouliably's level.







“If I had a wishlist, I’d wish to have Koulibaly alongside Van Dijk. But if you are saying I can only have one choice, I’m going to go with Timo Werner”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“I think the front three need a lot more rotation than the backline.





“The way Liverpool play, the way that front three presses when they play together, it is going to eventually catch up with them.



"They have been unbelievable for the last 18 months. But you cannot keep that up for six, seven years. You need a break.



“I think defensively Gomez has done enough to make [Jurgen] Klopp be comfortable. He is not Koulibaly, but he is not that far off.



“If it is a choice between the two, I’d going to edge it towards Timo Werner.”



Werner has a release clause in his RB Leipzig contract of around the €60m mark, while it is unclear how much Koulibaly might cost.

