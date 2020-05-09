Leeds United Players Keen To Play Final Nine Games, Whites Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has revealed that the feeling amongst his team-mates is a desire to play their final nine games in the Championship this season.



Roberts has found favour under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and has played a role in the club's rise to the top of the Championship table.













The Peacocks sit at the top of the table, but have not played a game since the season was suspended in March, with real question marks over whether it can ever be completed.



Roberts admits climbing back to the top flight would be a massive achievement for the club, no matter how it comes about.





The 21-year old Wales star though insists there is a real desire amongst his team-mates to play the final nine games of the season.







"If we get promoted it's a massive achievement for everyone, no matter how it happens now”, Roberts told the club’s official site.



“I think I can speak for the rest of the boys, but we want to finish the rest of the season.





“We want to play those nine games, show that we are the team that really deserves it, put last season's nine games right, and that we have the bottle to do it."



The EFL is tipped to declare an end to League One and League Two over the course of next week and all eyes will be on how the governing body looks to settle the league positions.

