Should Have Stayed At Tottenham For Longer – Former Portugal Star

Former Portugal international Helder Postiga believes that he left Tottenham Hotspur too soon, being tempted back to FC Porto because the club had just won the Champions League.



Tottenham snapped up Postiga in 2003 after the attacker had impressed in Portugal and helped the club to a treble of the league, cup and UEFA Cup.













His time at Spurs was cut short as he was transferred back to Porto before the start of the following season, after encountering a disappointing season in the English capital.



The Portuguese international revealed he had many options after his successful 2002/03 season and admitted he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing in the Premier League by signing for Spurs.





Postiga admits he tried to adapt to English football and a different lifestyle, but struggled and encountered a London different from that he had imagined.







"After that very good season in 2003, I had many suitors and by signing for Tottenham I fulfilled a childhood dream: playing in the Premier League”, Postiga told SportAragon.



"I did not adapt to English football; I had dreamed about it and after all it wasn't all that beautiful. It cost me, the rhythm, the language, the always cloudy weather.





"London was different than I imagined.”



Postiga stressed he made a mistake leaving Porto after their successful treble winning campaign, admitting he should have stayed at the club for one more season and fought for his place.



The former Portugal international admits he felt Porto could not do anything more after winning a treble, but was then stunned to see the club win the Champions League, which played a rule in him moving back.



"I believe I made a mistake when I returned to FC Porto. At that moment, I should have stayed there another year, fighting for a place, or going to another club.



"But, of course, I was very young. It also influenced me watching FC Porto win the Champions League that year.



"When we won everything in 2003, the league, the cup and the UEFA Cup, it was time to leave. It couldn't be improved.



"Nobody could imagine that the following year FC Porto would win the Champions League."



He made 19 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League, scoring just one goal for the club.

