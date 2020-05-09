Virgil van Dijk Really Impressed Me – Italy Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Italy legend Franco Baresi has revealed he is impressed with the season that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has had.



Van Dijk made the move to Liverpool from Southampton in the winter transfer window of 2018 for a club record fee of £75m, making him the world’s most expensive defender at the time.













The Dutch international has been phenomenal for Liverpool, helping the Reds to reach the Champions League final in 2018 before eventually lifting the trophy in 2019.



Baresi, considered by many to be one of the best centre-backs of all time, has been watching Van Dijk closely and feels he has had an amazing year.





The Italy legend admits that Liverpool spent big money to sign Van Dijk, but is of the view that the Dutchman has proven his worth.







"Virgil van Dijk's year was amazing, a player who impressed me”, Baresi told Italian outlet MilanNews.it.



"At Liverpool he made a difference due to his mastery, his personality.





"They spent a lot [to sign him], but I think the Reds did good business."



Van Dijk finished second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or race, losing out only to Lionel Messi, who won the award for a record sixth time in his career.

