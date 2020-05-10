It Was Amazing Rangers Generation – Leeds United Star On Watching Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas has revealed that he grew up watching Rangers and believes the Gers generation he saw in action were simply sensational.



The 30-year-old Whites defender hails from Glasgow and admits that as he was growing up he spent time watching Rangers play.













"I grew up watching Rangers, my family was from Pollock, which is five minutes from there", Douglas asked about his favourite team growing up, told Leeds' official site.



However, Douglas also had an opportunity to take in a number of Arsenal matches due to his uncle living in London and close to the Gunners' Highbury ground.





Douglas also fondly remembers a discussion with former Arsenal star Ian Wright.







"My uncle also lived in London, so when I went down to visit, he stayed two minutes from Highbury, and we went to a few games there", Douglas added.



"So Arsenal were probably the first English team I liked growing up, and I always remember talking to Ian Wright."





When asked to give an insight into his favourite players growing up, Douglas picked out the Rangers trio of Brian Laudrup, Jorg Albertz and Paul Gascoigne, part of what he feels was an amazing Gers generation.



"My favourite was probably Brian Laudrup.



"He just dazzled players with the ball, and I think that is what made me love football, just seeing his skills and the way he played.



"I think that generation at Rangers were amazing, Jorg Albertz﻿, Paul Gascoigne came, so there was some great players to look up at and aspire to be like."



Douglas helped Wolves win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, but was sold by the club to Leeds before he had an opportunity to play in the top flight.

