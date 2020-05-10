Most Important He Is Happy – Agent of West Ham Star Out On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Sead Haksabanovic's agent Jozo Palac has stressed the most important thing for his client is to feel at home wherever he plays, amid continuted transfer speculation around the West Ham talent.



The Hammers snapped up Haksabanovic from Swedish outfit Halmstads in the summer of 2017, handing him a five-year contract at the London Stadium.













In recent years West Ham have opted to loan Haksabanovic out, with the attacking midfielder spending time in Spain at Malaga before switching to Norrkoping in the familiar surroundings of Sweden.



Heading into the summer transfer window there has been speculation around the 21-year-old's future and agent Palac has admitted that he is playing the waiting game at present.





Haksabanovic has benefited from his loan at Norrkoping, Palac thinks, and stressed the most important thing for the Hammers star is to feel at home wherever he is playing.







“I can say that the most important thing for Sead is to feel that he is really at home wherever he is”, Palac told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.



“That is whether it is at West Ham or wherever we see him.





“We are currently awaiting developments.



“But regardless, I want to say that Norrkoping have been really good foe Sead and Jens Gustafsson has done really good things for Sead.



“He really had everything he could wish for at Norrkoping.”



Haksabanovic made 29 appearances in the Swedish top flight for Norrkoping last year, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

