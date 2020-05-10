Still Hard To Believe – Liverpool Legend On 30-Year Title Wait

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has conceded that he never thought that the Reds’ wait for a league title would stretch for three decades.



Nicol was part of the last Liverpool team that won the top flight title in 1990, which was the club’s 18th and most recent league title success.













The current Liverpool side were two wins away from ending a three decade wait when the Premier League campaign was suspended, with no news on when it will resume.



The wait for the club continues, but Nicol admits that when he won the league in 1990, he never thought that the club would be entering a long drought.





He insisted that Liverpool then were all about consistently winning the league title and admits that it is hard to believe that the wait has continued.







Asked if he ever thought that Liverpool would have to wait 30 years, the former Red said on ESPN FC: “No chance, absolutely no chance.



“I was kind of coming to the stage of my career when I was thinking, will I ever get another one? Not the club.





“I figured that long after I was gone, the same as the players before me, that Liverpool would continue to win titles particularly.



“That’s what Liverpool were all about, that is what they were set-up to do back when [Bill] Shankly started the whole revolution at that time.



“And my goodness, 30 years. Still hard to believe.”



Liverpool could be awarded the title by the Premier League even if the current season is unable to restart and the league opts to give itself time to plan for the 2020/21 campaign.

