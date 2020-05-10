We Wouldn’t Argue Against Man City Or Man Utd Deserving Title – Liverpool Legend On If Roles Were Reversed

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has insisted if either Manchester City or Manchester United were top of the Premier League table and clearly out of sight, the Reds would not argue over whether they deserved the title.



Liverpool have topped the table for the majority of the season and are 25 points clear of second placed Manchester City, although the Citizens have a game in hand.













The conclusion of the league has still not been confirmed but the Premier League is making continuous efforts to restart the league in June.



Some supporters have called for the season to be declared null and void which would see Manchester City remain champions and Manchester United fans delight at their rivals missing out, but Aldridge insists if the shoe was on the other foot then Liverpool fans would not want the campaign voided.





While Aldridge admits the situation is not ideal for football to resume, he feels the players would rather play the season out behind closed doors than rest their clubs’ fate on a calculator, even if it means playing two or three games in a week.







“If the situation were reversed and it was Manchester United or Manchester City miles clear at the top, we wouldn’t like it, but we couldn’t argue against the fact that they would deserve the title”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



“The positive thing now is most people accept the season will be finished, if perhaps not necessarily in the usual manner.





“Points-per-game isn’t perfect, but it would at least reward previous efforts this campaign.



“And, while playing behind closed doors is similarly not without problems, the players would sooner matters be decided on the pitch than by a calculator.



“Even if games are played every two or three days, it’s time to start planning for them and give people something to anticipate once more.”



The Premier League is keen to restart the league in June, but clubs would face playing games at neutral grounds, something which has left question marks over the integrity of any results.

