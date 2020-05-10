Will Never Take Being Everton Captain For Granted – Seamus Coleman

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Seamus Coleman has revealed he never imagined being captain of the Toffees when he first arrived at the club and has insisted that it is an honour he will never take for granted.



Coleman has spent over a decade at the Merseyside club since joining the Toffees from Irish side Sligo Rovers as a 20-year old in 2009.













The Toffees veteran was handed the captain’s armband following previous skipper Phil Jagielka’s move to Sheffield United after the end of the 2018/19 season.



Coleman has revealed he took his first two-year contract as a trial at Goodison Park and has conceded he never thought he would be appointed captain of the club, stressing he will not take his role as the leader for granted.





The Republic of Ireland international insists he understands the responsibilities and duties he carries as the leader of his side and the honour bestowed upon him.







“It is something l’ll never take for granted”, Coleman told the club’s official site.



“It’s probably not something I ever thought would happen.





“I came here as a 20-year-old as, I suppose, a reserve player, desperate to do well.



“I had a two-year contract which I looked at as a two-year trial, really, wanting to impress.



“To now be Everton captain is a massive honour for myself and my family.



“I’ve got my own standards that I live by and to captain this club carries responsibility.”



Coleman's Everton currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table, with the league still suspended but aiming to restart behind closed doors in June.

