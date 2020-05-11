Dream Come True To Be At Celtic For So Long – Nir Bitton

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has insisted he is hungry to continue his Bhoys dream after seven years on the books at Celtic Park.



Bitton made the move to Celtic in 2013, arriving from Israel, and has flourished under different managers at the Scottish giants.













The 28-year-old is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2023, meaning that if he sees out his contract he will have clocked a decade as a Bhoy, something which he feels is the stuff of dreams.



“When I first signed with Celtic when I was 21-years-old, if you had told me back then that I would be at Celtic for 10 years, I would bite your hand off”, Bitton told Celtic TV.





“It’s like a dream come true for me, for my family to play at this level for a long time.







"I just want to keep it going and to try and help the team win games and trophies and be part of this successful club, and to make sure we’re making everyone proud."



A knee injury in February 2018 kept Bitton out of action for almost a year and has had the effect of making the Israeli appreciate every minute he enjoys on the pitch in a Celtic shirt.





“When you’re out for almost a year, and you suffer a tough injury, you start to appreciate the small things in life, and you don’t take the simple things in life for granted.



"I’ve said it before, that every single minute I get on the pitch I will try to do my best and try to help the team.



“I was out for a year, so I know what it’s like not being able to do what you love to do, so for me right now, it’s about trying to stay fit, stay healthy, play as many games as I can and win trophies with Celtic.”



Bitton's Celtic were on course to retain the Scottish Premiership title when the season was brought to an early close and it remains to be seen when the Bhoys will be in action again.



