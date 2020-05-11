Elland Road Best But I Buzzed Off This Stadium – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas has picked Elland Road as the best stadium he has played in because of the atmosphere and the fans, while also tipping his hat to Besiktas' ground.



The 30-year-old has experienced turning out in different countries, with spells in Scotland, Poland, Turkey and England.













He switched to English football in 2017 by swapping Konyaspor for Wolves, while a move to Leeds came about in the summer of 2018.



Douglas has experienced turning out at a number of grounds, but rates Leeds' Elland Road home as his favourite, while he also tipped his hat to Turkish outfit Besiktas for providing an atmosphere he "buzzed off".





"Obviously I need to say Elland Road [is the best stadium I have played in] for the atmosphere and the fans", Douglas told Leeds' official site.







"Beyond that, I think Besiktas had a really hostile but nice modern stadium. I buzzed off the hostility, and it holds good memories."



Douglas was asked to give an insight into the events that had transpired leading up to his joining Leeds in 2018.





The Scotland international said that he was told about the offer by his former Wolves manager Nuno and he quickly made a decision, post which there has been no looking back.



"[It came about] very fast to be honest.



"I started pre-season with Wolves, there was a lot happening with it being on the back of winning the Championship, a crazy summer with the birth of Kaidyn, so it was all go.



"Nuno came and spoke to me, said this is the plan for the club moving forward, we've had an offer from Leeds, we're going to accept it, but ultimately it's up to you.



"I had to quickly make the decision, signed for Leeds and never looked back.



"It was a really big ambitious project, and another chance to hopefully go on and achieve success.



"If it wasn't for the pandemic, who knows what we would be doing right now but hopefully we can take up where we left off."



Douglas has struggled for playing time at Leeds this season with injury and the form of Stuart Dallas keeping him out of the team of late.

