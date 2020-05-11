Everton Monitoring Situation of Serie A Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are monitoring the situation of Roma winger Cengiz Under.



The Turkey international winger is not considered to be a key man at the Stadio Olimpico and could be sold in the summer transfer window to raise funds.













Under is likely to be in demand if Roma do look to sell and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, both Everton and Atalanta are monitoring his situation.



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is well aware of Under's qualities having seen him up close during his stint as Napoli coach.





He clocked the full 90 minutes against Ancelotti's Napoli in Serie A in November.







Roma handed Under 15 outings in Serie A this season before football was suspended and he chipped in with three goals.



The Turkey winger is under contract at Roma until the summer of 2023, but is viewed as a saleable asset for the Giallorossi.





He has so far made 85 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring 15 times and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

