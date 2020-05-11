Hype Was Unwarranted – Former Leeds United Boss On Adryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has insisted that Adryan failed to live up to the hype surrounding him when he joined the Whites.



Adryan had an underwhelming season at Leeds on loan during the 2014/15 campaign and left the club without scoring a single goal.













The Brazilian arrived with much fanfare and big expectations, but he struggled to convince Redfearn of his qualities and featured only rarely under the then Whites head coach.



Redfearn insisted that he never had any complaints about the way Adryan carried himself in training and the Brazilian never gave him any trouble despite not getting opportunities to play.





But the former Leeds boss believes that his talent never warranted the hype and conceded that he felt bad for the player as it was not his fault that he was rated so highly without the performances to back it up.







He also believes Adryan joined Leeds at the wrong time as they were not stable enough behind the scenes for a young player such as him to succeed.



Redfearn told The Athletic: “I never got a minute’s trouble from him and you couldn’t knock him for the way he worked.





“He was a really nice kid. But it seemed to me that the hype around him was unwarranted. You didn’t feel like you were looking at someone who was out of this world.



“I felt sorry for him because it wasn’t his fault that people were hyping him up.



"Coming to Leeds was a bad move at a bad time because it wasn’t a secure environment for a young player.



“There was too much going off in the background and too much firefighting.”



Adryan registered just two assists during his time at Leeds and is now trying to get his career back on track in Brazil.

