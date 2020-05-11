I Support Liverpool – Blackburn Rovers Talent Admits Reds Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers starlet Jake Garrett has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan and idolised Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso while growing up.



The youngster has been on the books at Blackburn since he joined the club's Under-10s, meaning he is now into his seventh year with the former Premier League champions.













His hard work was also rewarded with a new professional contract, the first of his career, to keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.



Garrett has revealed that he is a firm fan of Liverpool and he is sure to hope to face the Reds with Blackburn in the Premier League in the future.





"I support Liverpool", Garrett told Blackburn's official site.







The youngster also took time to reveal that watching Gerrard and Alonso in action for Liverpool served as inspiration for him to become a professional footballer.



"Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso [were my favourite players].





"Watching those two made me want to be a footballer."



The teenager enjoyed regular game time with Blackburn in the Under-18 Premier League this season, before the campaign was brought to an early close.

