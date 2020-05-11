I’m Just Trying To Stay As Fit As Possible – Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has stressed that he is doing his all to make sure he is fit and ready to go when the Premier League is given the green light to restart.



The Premier League remains suspended, though is aiming to restart in June if a way that is acceptable to a majority of the clubs in the division can be found; there is disquiet about neutral venues ruining the integrity of the league.













Van Dijk, along with his Liverpool team-mates, has been training on an individual basis, though video sessions have been held to ensure a sense of team training remains.



He admits the situation is a strange one, but stressed that the health of all concerned and those close to them is the most important thing.





The 28-year old added that he is doing all he can to make sure he is as fit as possible when the league does resume.







“Obviously we try to keep in touch daily through our group chat”, Van Dijk told the club’s official site.



“But obviously it’s strange, it’s a strange situation for all of us, for everyone in the world – in any profession that everyone is doing.





“We have to adapt, we have to do things differently.



“But the most important thing is definitely everyone’s health. I can only speak for my own private circle, if that’s alright then obviously that’s the most important thing.



“On the fitness part, I just try to stay as fit as possible, do all the sessions we’re planning to do with the team.



“And make sure I’m ready for when the league restarts. Then we’ll see what might happen.”



Liverpool sit at top of the Premier League table, with a 25-point lead over second place Manchester City who have a game in hand and are on the verge of sealing the title.

