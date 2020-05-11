Roma Ready To Offer RB Leipzig Discount On Tottenham Target On Key Condition

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are ready to give RB Leipzig a discount on Tottenham Hotspur target Patrik Schick, but only on one key condition.



The Czech attacker is on loan at RB Leipzig from Roma for the season and they have a purchase option set at €28m, plus a further €1m if they qualify for the Champions League.













The sum would be payable over 18 months in four instalments, but RB Leipzig have already asked Roma for a discount on the purchase price due to the suspension of football and its financial effects.



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are watching the situation closely and intermediaries have already started work on a potential move to north London for Schick.





However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma are now prepared to allow RB Leipzig to sign Schick for €26.5m.







The Italian giants though want RB Leipzig to pay the sum in one single payment and it remains to be seen if the Bundesliga club will be prepared to play ball.



Schick is set to not be short of options if RB Leipzig do not sign him and could be tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League with Tottenham.





RB Leipzig have until 15th June to trigger their existing purchase option on Schick.

