Sheffield United Are Top Club – Blades Winter Arrival

Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson has hailed the Blades as a top club, with the full-back admitting manager Chris Wilder has treated him well since his arrival.



Robinson signed for Sheffield United from Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window this season, putting pen to paper to a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Premier League side.













The former Liverpool man made his debut for the club away at Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute for Luke Freeman, with his side winning 2-0.



The 26-year old believes that in Sheffield United he is at a top club and is already impressed with Wilder.





Robinson feels he has fitted in straight away at Bramall Lane and added he knew some the players, which made him feel more at ease, but stressed his next objective is to rack up more game time.







“Sheffield United is a top club. The manager, Chris Wilder, has been really, really good with me and the players have been top-class as well”, Robinson told Liverpool’s official site.



“I’ve just fitted in straight away.





“I knew about six or seven of the lads coming through the leagues, so fitting in there was actually really easy for me and I’m enjoying it.



“Now it’s just to try to get some more game time but I understand that’s a process as well because the lads have been there three years, more or less the same team, so it’s going to be tough to break in but I’m sure if I continue to work hard I can do that in the future.”



Robinson started his career at Liverpool, coming up through the club’s youth academy, making 11 appearances before making a move to Queens Park Rangers as he struggled to break into the Reds first-team.

