XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

11/05/2020 - 17:36 BST

Trying To Take Bits From Virgil van Dijk’s Game, West Ham Starlet Admits

 




West Ham United talent Tunji Akinola has admitted he is trying to take bits of Virgil van Dijk's game and put them into his own.

The 21-year-old defender is yet to make his debut for the first-team at West Ham, but is an important member of the Under-23 squad, having worn the captain's armband on three occasions this season.  


 



Akinola is always eager to improve and insists that he looks closely at a number of star defenders, such as Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Fabio Cannavaro and Giorgio Chiellini.

He admits that he is trying to take things from the greats, such as Van Dijk, and put them into his own game to make it stronger.
 


He explained to West Ham's official site: "Virgil van Dijk is obviously at the top right now and I do watch him a lot.



"But I wouldn’t say it’s just him. Sergio Ramos, Fabio Cannavaro, Giorgio Chiellini as well… I try and take a bit from each of them."

Reflecting on one performance that stands out for him, Akinola said that it has to be Cannavaro in the 2006 World Cup.
 


"A specific performance that stands out to me would be Fabio Cannavaro back at the 2006 World Cup.

"It was the final, but he just won everything and cleaned up everything and Italy ended up World Cup winners."

Van Dijk will be bidding to lift his first Premier League title in the coming weeks as the top flight aims to return to action in June.
 