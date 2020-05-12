Brighton Know – Seagulls Star Out On Loan Stresses Desire To Complete Permanent Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Jurgen Locadia has stressed his desire to stay at FC Cincinnati, where he is on loan, and insists the Seagulls know.



Locadia linked up with the MLS outfit before the season was suspended and has managed just 116 minutes for the Ohio-based side.













FC Cincinnati have an option to sign the Dutchman on a permanent basis from Brighton, but have only until 5th July to trigger the clause.



It is unclear if they will feel they have seen enough of Locadia to splash the cash to keep him, but the 26-year-old is clear over where he sees his future being.





"My first experiences in MLS [have] been great ", the attacker told the MLS' official site.







"It’s my dream to stay here. It’s my goal."



Locadia insists that Brighton are fully aware that he does not want to return and wants to stay in the MLS with FC Cincinnati.





"I had a conversation with my agent that it was my goal to stay here.



"He got in contact with Brighton, but it’s between the clubs now I guess. They know I want to stay here", he added.



Brighton snapped up Locadia from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the 2018 January transfer window, but he struggled to make an impact and was loaned out to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for the 2019/20 season.



The loan was cut short earlier this year and he joined FC Cincinnati.

