He Can Help Moise Kean – Roma Star’s Father Amid Transfer Link

Nicolo Zaniolo’s father Igor Zaniolo believes Everton’s Moise Kean has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe and is keen for his son to help him if a move to Roma happens.



The duo turned out at multiple youth levels together for Italy, from Under-18s to Under-21s, with the pair helping the Azzurri to the European Under-19 Championship final in 2018.













The Everton hitman has been linked with a quick return to Italy this summer and Roma have been credited with being keen on securing his services.



Igor has indicated he would be in favour of the move happening and revealed that Nicolo has told him that Kean is a "very good boy", albeit one who needs to put a check on his exuberance.





He stressed that because of their status as top professional footballers, both his son and Kean must accept they cannot live a normal life off the pitch.







"Nicolo told me that Kean is a very good boy, regardless of any behaviour off the pitch", Igor told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



"It is normal that he will have to hold back his exuberance a little.





"The boys are young, they would like to do normal things, but they cannot because they are the centre of attention."



Igor thinks that his son would help Kean if he joined Roma and explained that "if Moise were to join Roma, I hope he could help him come through this stage. Also, because, if Kean is level headed, then he can become one of the best strikers in Europe."



The 20-year old has been at the centre of controversy recently due to a breach of the UK's lockdown rules, something which has forced Everton to discipline him.



Kean has not enjoyed a fruitful season at Goodison Park this season, with just one goal to his name in 22 Premier League appearances.





