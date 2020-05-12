I’d Have Rather Flown Out When Liverpool Did – Tottenham Star On Champions League Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Rose has admitted that he would have preferred Tottenham Hotspur to have followed Liverpool's example in flying out for the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid.



Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham to a famous appearance in the final, but his Spurs outfit slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano.













Rose admits that the experience of reaching the Champions League final was amazing and has no complaints over how Tottenham appeared for the showpiece.



However, the left-back admits that he would have preferred Tottenham to follow Liverpool's example in when they chose to fly out for the game.





"It was sick, we flew out to Madrid four days earlier so we were getting prepared early", Rose said on an Instagram Live on don.emusic.







"Liverpool flew out the day before.



"I would have preferred flying out the day before.





"We prepared so well, it was just one of those things. Liverpool got the penalty early and it just killed the game", Rose added.



Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in Madrid from the penalty spot in just the second minute, while Divock Origi then killed off any lingering Spurs' hopes when he doubled the Reds' lead with three minutes left.

