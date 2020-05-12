I’m Missing This The Most – Everton Star On Adrenaline Rush

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton attacker Richarlison has admitted he is missing the rush of running out onto the pitch in front of the Toffees faithful, with the Premier League still suspended.



Everton had started to show their ability in the league after the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti in December, with the Italian pulling the Merseyside club out of the relegation zone after Marco Silva’s disastrous spell at Goodison Park.



“There are several things I miss about not playing but what I miss most is the adrenaline rush before entering the pitch, hearing the crowd screaming my name and singing songs to support us”, Richarlison told the club’s official site.



“And I'm really competitive, so I have tried to find ways to have some competition during the quarantine, especially in the video games.



“But it is not the same thing.”



Richarlison has shone at Everton since joining the club from Watford and was even linked with a big money move to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

