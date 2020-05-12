It’s What You Want – West Ham Boss David Moyes On Early Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted that it is important for a manager to start inspiring the supporters from the very start, as he has been lucky enough to do in both his spells as Hammers manager.



The Hammers turned to Moyes for a second time earlier this season after choosing not to renew his contract at the club following his first stint in charge.













He started off his first spell as West Ham manager with a loss at Watford, but soon afterwards led the Hammers to victory over rivals Chelsea.



Moyes did not have to wait as long for a first taste of victory in his second stint, with a 4-0 win against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.





Stressing the importance of the wins, the West Ham boss was quoted as saying by his club's official site: “Coming back was great.







"We beat Bournemouth 4-0 [on New Year’s Day 2020].



"It was an important day for me because I obviously wanted to get off to a good start and the players were magnificent and we’d only had a couple of days to work with them.



"In my first spell, we beat Chelsea and those big results in big games are what you want to win to get the supporters realising we can do something.”





Moyes saw his side slip to a 1-0 loss at Arsenal in early March before the season was suspended and his West Ham outfit sit 16th in the Premier League at present, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

