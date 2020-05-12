Jose Mourinho Was Wonderful Person And Coach – Former Inter Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Inter forward Goran Pandev has lauded Jose Mourinho, who led the Nerazzurri to a remarkable treble of Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League in 2010.



Pandev turned out for the Milan-based club from January 2010 until his departure from the club in the summer of 2011, when he joined Napoli on a season-long loan, before making the transfer permanent the following season.













The North Macedonia international had a successful stint at Inter and was given regular game time by Mourinho.



Mourinho handed Pandev a starting berth in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, with the ex-Inter man delighted to have made so many important appearances for the club in a team full of stars.





Pandev has praised Mourinho for being a delightful person, stressing he tried to help the Portuguese any way he could on the pitch as Mourinho asked him to play out of position at times during his time at the San Siro.







"He was a wonderful person and a coach who gave us so much", Pandev told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



"I was happy because playing so many games on such a strong team was not easy, but I worked hard to make myself ready and give everything on the field.





“I was a starter in the most important matches, including the Champions League final.



“I did everything the coach asked me, including playing wide, even though I have always been a first or second striker.”



Pandev made 69 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring eight goals and registering 15 assists before being shipped out to Napoli.



He moved to Galatasaray in 2014 before making a move to Genoa where he currently plies his trade.

