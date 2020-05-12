Maybe It’s Good Moment – Leeds United DOF On Chances For Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has suggested now would be a good time for clubs to give youth players an opportunity in the first-team, considering the implications the current situation could have on the transfer market.



The Peacocks have enjoyed a remarkable season under Marcelo Bielsa, with certain youngsters such as Jordan Stevens, Jamie Shackleton and Leif Davis already making appearances for the first team this season.













With the upcoming transfer window looking like uncharted waters, clubs are expected to look closely at their options before they splash the cash on new players.



Orta has floated the possibility of clubs choosing to give chances to their young players, making them central to a new era, rather than entering the transfer market.





The Spaniard stressed that Leeds have had youngsters constantly around the first team this year and insists that fans are always pleased to see homegrown talents given chances.







"At Leeds United this year, we always had young players around the team’', Orta told BBC Sport.



“The fans are proud of the club's history with academy players.





“Perhaps it's a good moment to be brave and give a chance to youth players.



“Why not make that your philosophy now? It's exciting, it could be a new era for teams."



Leeds sit top of the Championship table with 71 points, but it is still unclear whether they will seal promotion to the Premier League given the current situation.

