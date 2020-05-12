More Video Analysis – Leeds United DOF On Using Extra Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has revealed that the Whites are intensively analysing potential transfer targets on video at present.



The Yorkshire giants are in pole position to reach the Premier League, but with the season suspended and no confirmed date for it to return, the club still do not know what league they will be playing in next term.













Leeds have not played since March and would usually be launching themselves into transfer window planning, but Orta is left with uncertainty over his budget.



The Spanish director of football has admitted that at present his recruitment team are going over video footage to assess potential targets.





It is still unclear when the transfer window will open and how long it will run for, with some clubs pushing for an extended window.







"We've been using this time to do more video analysis of players”, Orta told BBC Sport.



“In a normal situation this happens, just not in May because we normally know where we are.





“Now the availability of players and the new budget is really uncertain.”



Orta feels now would be a good time for scouts to dig deeper into the club’s needs, putting the extra time to good use, and zeroing in on their targets, resulting in the club making a much better decision on whom to sign.



"Perhaps it's a good moment for our analysis to be deeper, more concrete, and then at the next step we have all the subjects (targets) and can make better decisions (on signings).



"If I had a player with the option to buy now, because I expected the season to be finished, and one team uses that date to sell the player for more money to another team, it wouldn't look good, to use one big problem and benefit."



It remains to be seen if Leeds will have played their final game this season despite the EFL still aiming to restart the Championship.

