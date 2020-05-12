Newcastle United Amongst Several Clubs Probing Move For 24-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are amongst several clubs to have expressed an interest in Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore.



The St James' Park side are poised to see their financial position change drastically when a takeover involving the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia goes through.













The Magpies' incoming owners have already been linked with replacing Steve Bruce as manager, while a number of players are on their radar.



Lyon man Traore is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, a host of clubs have made enquiries about his situation.





Newcastle have tested the water, while several Spanish sides, including Real Betis, have put themselves into the mix.







German outfit Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on Traore.



It is claimed that the Lyon star is listening closely to those proposals which are coming his way, especially in light of the array of attacking options the Ligue 1 side have.





Traore is keen to make sure he is playing regular football next season and it is claimed a move away from Lyon is possible for the 24-year-old.



He joined Lyon in 2017 from Chelsea.

