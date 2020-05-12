Roma Consultant Could Be Key In Race For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur technical director Franco Baldini could play a key role in tempting Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen to pick a move to Roma this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Vertonghen is attracting serious attention from Italy and has already been linked with both Inter and Napoli.













The Italian clubs have been keeping tabs on the Belgian international as they look at potentially making a move for the defender.



However, with Roma also keen on the Belgian, Baldini, a consultant to Roma president James Pallotta and an ex-Spurs technical director, could hold the key to tempting Vertonghen to the Italian capital, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.





With Vertonghen entering the final months of his contract, Spurs risk losing the Belgian international on a free transfer to the Italian clubs should the centre-back opt to not renew his contract.







It is also claimed that Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has identified Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren and Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo as alternatives if the deal for Vertonghen does not materialise.



Vertonghen’s contract with Spurs runs out at the end of June and with Premier League football hoping to resume in the same month, it remains to be seen what conclusion the football authorities arrive at regarding players’ contracts with their respective clubs.





Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table with 41 points, seven short of Chelsea, who sit in fourth spot, occupying a Champions League place.

