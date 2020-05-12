Very Intensive – Leeds United Star Out On Loan Reveals Mental Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot has revealed that he has worked intensively on the mental side of his game over the last 12 months and now has a positive mindset.



The 22-year-old made the switch to Elland Road from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in the summer of 2017, but struggled to make an impact and was sent on loan to VVV-Venlo last term, while this term he is on loan at Vitesse.













There are continued question marks over whether Grot has any kind of future at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, but he is using his time out on loan to work on his development.



The attacker has revealed intensive work on the mental aspect of his game, which has led him to stress the positives in front of the negatives.





"I have been very intensive with my mental coach this season", Got told Dutch daily De Gelderlander.







"I have shut myself off from the outside world. I have boosted my confidence. I now also look much more at the positive sides of a year of Vitesse.



“Despite the setbacks, I think it is great to have played football at Vitesse.”





Grot managed 22 appearances in the Eredivisie over the course of his loan spell with Vitesse this season as the Arnhem-based outfit finished in seventh place.

