Bayer Leverkusen Not Softening Stance On Liverpool Target Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen are set to stick with their €100m asking price for Liverpool linked midfielder Kai Havertz.



The 20-year-old has been tipped to be in demand this summer, with a host of clubs, including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, credited with an interest.













However, the suspension of football and its financial effects has led to question marks over whether any club will be willing to pay a big fee for Havertz.



Leverkusen are unmoved though and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, are set to stick with €100m as a minimum acceptable fee for Havertz.





It is claimed that Havertz is increasingly likely to stay at Leverkusen this summer due to the club's position.







Bayern Munich have been linked with Havertz within Germany, but the Bundesliga giants would be reluctant to spend €100m on the midfielder.



Leverkusen are at no immediate risk of losing Havertz on a free transfer and the starlet's contract at the BayArena is due to run until the summer of 2022.





Havertz has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists.

