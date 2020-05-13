Everton With Clear Idea On Profile Of Midfield Recruit

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Italian liking the Dane's profile and the Toffees wanting to sign a midfielder with energy, who is good on the ball and off it, according to The Athletic.



Hojbjerg has been a key man for Southampton this season, with the Dane starting every Premier League game for the Saints barring the opening match against Burnley, where he made a substitute appearance.













Tottenham are interested in Hojbjerg and have kept a keen eye on the recent developments surrounding his contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season.



Everton have also been put in the mix for the midfielder and Ancelotti is an admirer of the midfielder and his abilities.





It is claimed the club are looking to add a midfielder who brings energy to their midfield and is capable on the ball and off it, over the course of the summer, and the Saints midfielder fits the Toffees' profile.







Hojbjerg has just 12 months left on his contract and Southampton could risk losing the Dane on a free transfer at the end of next season if the player decides to not agree to a new contract.



The former Bayern Munich man has completed the full 90 minutes in 27 of the 28 Premier League games he has played in this season.





Southampton are 14th in the Premier League table with 35 points, with the league potentially due to restart in June.









