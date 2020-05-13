XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/05/2020 - 14:35 BST

Everton With Clear Idea On Profile Of Midfield Recruit

 




Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Italian liking the Dane's profile and the Toffees wanting to sign a midfielder with energy, who is good on the ball and off it, according to The Athletic.

Hojbjerg has been a key man for Southampton this season, with the Dane starting every Premier League game for the Saints barring the opening match against Burnley, where he made a substitute appearance.  


 



Tottenham are interested in Hojbjerg and have kept a keen eye on the recent developments surrounding his contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

Everton have also been put in the mix for the midfielder and Ancelotti is an admirer of the midfielder and his abilities.
 


It is claimed the club are looking to add a midfielder who brings energy to their midfield and is capable on the ball and off it, over the course of the summer, and the Saints midfielder fits the Toffees' profile.



Hojbjerg has just 12 months left on his contract and Southampton could risk losing the Dane on a free transfer at the end of next season if the player decides to not agree to a new contract.

The former Bayern Munich man has completed the full 90 minutes in 27 of the 28 Premier League games he has played in this season.
 


Southampton are 14th in the Premier League table with 35 points, with the league potentially due to restart in June.




 