Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/05/2020 - 20:16 BST

He’s An Absolute Beast – West Ham Star Hails Team-mate

 




West Ham United veteran Pablo Zabaleta has picked team-mate Michail Antonio as the hardest player to defend against in training, terming the 30-year-old an absolute beast.

The two have been together at the club since 2017, as a result of which they have had plenty of chances to train with each other on the training ground and perform on the pitch.  


 



There have also been occasions when the two have come up against each other on the training ground while playing practice games and Zabaleta has no doubt Antonio is tough to handle.

"Michail Antonio [is the hardest player to defend against]. Absolutely a beast", Zabaleta said in a Q&A session on Twitter.
 


When asked to give his opinion on Mark Noble as the skipper of the team, Zabaleta said that the 33-year-old can be called Mr West Ham, as he leads by example.



"He’s Mr West Ham. Leads by example."

Noble is the longest-serving player at the London Stadium, having joined West Ham in 2004 and is just five games from making it 500 appearances for the Hammers.
 


West Ham had just picked themselves out of the relegation zone when the league proceedings were brought to a halt in early March.
 