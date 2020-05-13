I’d Be Happy – Ghana Star On Prospect of Thomas Partey Joining Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Partey’s Ghana team-mate Kasim Nuhu has admitted he would be pleased to see his countryman plying his trade at Arsenal as he feels the Premier League is the best league in the world.



Partey has been heavily linked with a move Arsenal this summer as the Ghanian is yet to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.













The 26-year old’s current contract includes a £44m release clause which the Gunners would likely have to meet if they want to secure the midfielder’s services.



Nuhu, Partey’s international team-mate, is of the view that both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are similar in terms of status as they both compete for a Champions League spot and stressed that it is ultimately up to the Atletico Madrid midfielder to decide where he is going to play next season.





The Fortuna Dusseldorf defender though would personally like to see Partey play for Arsenal next season as he would be delighted to see his countryman in action in the Premier League.







“Atletico Madrid is a very good club, so he is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal is also one of the biggest", Nuhu told TV3 on Instagram.



“For me, it is his decision because playing in Atletico Madrid is the same as playing in Arsenal.





"The two teams always make the same category in the league, fighting for the 3rd and 4th place to play in Champions League, but as we all know the Premiership is the best league in the world, so if he joins Arsenal, I will be happy for him.”



Atletico Madrid and Partey are yet to come to terms over his contract as the Spanish club look to increase the release clause set in the midfielder's contract.

