No Indication Everton Preparing Bid For Barcelona Star

Everton have not put in a bid for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo and there is no indication that they are looking to do so, with their focus on Lille's centre-back Gabriel, according to the Athletic.



The Toffees are expected to back Carlo Ancelotti in the summer transfer window as the Italian looks to reshape his squad at Goodison Park.













Everton are tipped to sign a centre-back and have been linked with a number of players, including Barcelona star Todibo, who is on loan at Schalke.



The Toffees are not looking to place a bid for Todibo though as the Merseyside club maintain their focus on Brazilian centre-back Gabriel.





Gabriel’s performances for Lille has seen him attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs with Chelsea and Arsenal also keen on the defender.







The Brazilian youngster signed a contract extension with the French club early in the year in February, with his current contract now expiring in the summer of 2023, which puts Lille in a strong position.



Todibo has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and the Catalan giants are looking to offload him; it remains to be seen if Everton might turn to Todibo if they cannot land Gabriel.





Gabriel made 24 Ligue 1 appearance this season, establishing himself as a first-choice centre-back in Christophe Galtier’s side.



Lille finished in fourth place as the season was declared to have concluded by the football authorities in France.

